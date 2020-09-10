1/
Joseph Edward Plewnarz
Joseph Edward Plewnarz April 22, 1938 September 3, 2020 Joe, as he was known to his friends was a loyal and hardworking man, he had a sense of humor that could keep you laughing even years later. Joe was a longtime resident of Bonney Lake, originally from Olean, New York. Joe left Olean to join the United States Navy, he served in Washington as well as Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It was here in Washington that he met and married his bride of nearly 62 years, Mary, (nee, Soler). After Joe's service in the Navy he and his wife settled in Pierce County where he worked for Pasquire Paneling Products Inc. and retired after 35 years. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary; three sons, Michael of Bonney Lake, Paul and his wife Linda of Bonney Lake, and Steven and his partner Juahela of Bremerton. Joe and Mary have six grandchildren, Doug, Daniel and his partner Lisa, Emily and her partner Zach, Michael and his wife Emily, Garrett and his wife Melanie, and Emma; and one great-grandson, Leon. Joe will be missed by his family and countless friends. Please share a memory on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 10, 2020.
