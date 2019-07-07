Joseph John Wittwer Joseph John Wittwer, of Yakima, WA, passed away on July 2, 2019 at the age of 97. Joe was born in Mazomanie, Wisconsin to Fred and Louise Wittwer on December 22, 1921. Joe waited 51 years before he met the love of his life, Kay Rahier. They were married on Nov. 3, 1973 in Tacoma, WA. He was an amazing husband who treated Kay like a queen. His patience and kind demeanor were evident in how he treated everyone in his life. His kids, grandkids and great grandkids will miss is witty humor and ingenuity. Joe is survived by one step-daughter, Kathy Martin of Yakima, WA, one step-son, Elwyn Rahier (Bev) of Morton, WA, several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, one sister, Margaret Frederick of Killeen, Texas, one brother, Bernard Wittwer of Roseburg, Oregon and several nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his father and mother, his wife Kay Wittwer, his brothers Leo, Jacob, and Frank Wittwer and his sisters Louise Wittwer and Alvena Lizer. Visitation will be 2 pm-7 pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Fir Lane Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Eatonville, WA. Burial will follow at Fir Lane Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Fir Lane Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to a in his honor.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019