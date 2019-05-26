Joseph N. Winter Sr. WZ7M Silent Key Joseph (Joe) N. Winter, Sr. passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 99. Joe was born April 15, 1920 in Baltimore, Maryland to Nicholas T. and Barbara (Nigl) Winter. Joe began working in the manufacturing of planes at Glenn L Martin Company in Baltimore and eventually joined the air corps and served the U.S. at the tail end of WWII. After forging west, his brother Barney moved Joe and their parents to the Puget Sound. While working at Atlas Foundry he met Adeline Bouffioux. They married in 1948. He worked at the City of Tacoma starting in the Permits Counter and retired as a Professional Civil Engineer in the Water Division in 1979. His hobbies included photography, amateur radio, golf, and genealogy. Joe was a founding member of the Tacoma Photographic Society and St. Charles Borromeo Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Radio Club of Tacoma (WZ7M), the Western Washington DX Club, a lifetime member of the Tacoma Elks #174, and the Knights of Columbus. He is predeceased by the love of his life, Adeline (Addie) B. Winter in 2008 with whom he shared 60 years of married life; his parents; brother, Bernard Winter; and sister, Mary Matilda Winter. He is survived by his children, Thomas G. Winter, Joseph N. (Nick) Winter, Jr., (Anna), Theresa L. Czapinski, and Mary E. Winter; granddaughter, Jennifer C. Miller (Jon); grandsons, Angus Musselman, Jeremy Czapinski (Tiffani), Neil Czapinski (Jordie); four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Joe will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing, smart, thoughtful, caring and faithful man. Rosary service will be held Monday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, May 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7112 So 12th Street, Tacoma. A reception will follow in the church social hall. Graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery. The Family wishes to express deep gratitude to all the staff at Merrill Gardens/Garden HouseTacoma and Franciscan Hospice for their love and care of dad during his last three years. Donations in his memory may be made to CHI Franciscan Foundation, PO Box 1502, Tacoma, WA 98401.

