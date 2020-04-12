|
|
Joseph Quam Joseph David Quam was born February 8th 1978 in Tacoma, WA to Mike and Cheryl Quam. He passed away unexpectedly on March 27th 2020 at the age of 42. Joseph grew up in Federal Way where he graduated from Decatur High School and played baseball, a passion he shared with his family. His career started in the grocery industry and then moved to aerospace, where he was an inspired leader and example of a strong work ethic. Joseph played softball for many years where he was loved, respected and gained numerous close friends. Joseph met and fell in love with Chelsea in 2013. They welcomed their son, Nicholas in 2015 and married in 2018. Although he left them too soon, Joseph was a wonderful, loving, patient husband and father. He was devoted to and adored by those who were closest to him. Joseph is survived by his wife Chelsea, son Nicholas, parents Mike and Cheryl Quam, and his brother Nick (Ashley) and a number of extended family members and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020