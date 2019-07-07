Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tommaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Tommaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Tommaney Obituary
Joseph Tommaney Joseph Tommaney passed away at the age of 72. He was an Eagle Scout who went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Occidental College and master's degrees from USC and PLU. After a career in the USMC, he worked for United Pacific Reliance and Mutual of Enumclaw. He is survived by his wife Theresa (Teri), daughters, Tamara Jones and Tobhiyah Tommaney, and five grandchildren. The family will host a celebration of life open house on Saturday, July 13, at the Tacoma Mountaineer Club, 2302 North 30th Street, from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Franciscan Hospice House, University Place.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.