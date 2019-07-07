|
Joseph Tommaney Joseph Tommaney passed away at the age of 72. He was an Eagle Scout who went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Occidental College and master's degrees from USC and PLU. After a career in the USMC, he worked for United Pacific Reliance and Mutual of Enumclaw. He is survived by his wife Theresa (Teri), daughters, Tamara Jones and Tobhiyah Tommaney, and five grandchildren. The family will host a celebration of life open house on Saturday, July 13, at the Tacoma Mountaineer Club, 2302 North 30th Street, from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Franciscan Hospice House, University Place.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019