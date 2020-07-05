Joseph W. Kerr, III March 19, 1940 - June 28, 2020 Joseph (Bud) Kerr died on Sunday the 28th of June 2020. He was enormously courageous. When he was tested on the battlefield in Vietnam, he earned many metals. Some many times over. He literally went into smoke and fire to pull men out of deadly situations. He saved both American and Vietnamese lives. He refused to fire on a village that was firing on him because of the civilian casualties which would have occurred. It took a heart attack and a massive stroke to finally bring him down. The people in the Soldier's Home in Orting helped him to stay alive for the past 2 years. Not without his weaknesses, he has been a man of importance and courage. He was a man to be reckoned with. He was a man. A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday the 8th of July 2020, 11:30am at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Please sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com
