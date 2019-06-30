Home

Josephine "Jody" Rasmussen

Josephine "Jody" Rasmussen Obituary
Josephine "Jody" Rasmussen Josephine "Jody" Rasmussen left this world June 14th to join the love of her life Richard "Dick" Rasmussen. She missed him so these last 2 years. Jody was born in Duluth, MN in 1929 to Michael & Josephine Scarcella, the youngest of 8 & just celebrated her 90th birthday on June 6. Her & Dick were married for just shy of 60 years when he passed. They were always together, holding hands to the end. They loved family, friends & their retirement years traveling to Yuma, AZ. They were known as the "kids" in the neighborhood there, always organizing game nights & dinners out or potlucks & they did the same in the Gig Harbor neighborhood they lived in. Jody was a master cookie/dessert maker & always had something yummy for visitors. She loved to sew & made beautiful quilts & bags to donate to the women's shelter. She never missed sending a card for birthdays or anniversaries of family & friends. Jody is survived by her son Robert "Bob" (Karen) Rasmussen, daughter Graceann (Ernie Melvin) Rasmussen & daughter Robin (Roy) Ward. Grandkids Jessica (Nate) Zaslow, Rob (Melissa Moss) Rasmussen, Katrina (Adam) Schultz & Ashlee (John) Vangeelkerken. Six great grandchildren Caden & Henry Zaslow, Landon & Gavin Schultz & Colton & Caleb Vangeelkerken who was just born on Jody's 90th birthday. Also 1 sister, Katherine Abendroth & numerous nieces & nephews. We would like to extend a special thank you to Franciscan Health Care hospice team & to Sunny Hartman Soss for the loving care she gave to our mom. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to the Franciscan Foundation P O Box 1502 Tacoma, WA 98401-1502. Please join us for a celebration of her life on July 9 at 3702 Hunt St. NW. #14 Gig Harbor from 4 until 6. There is also an online guestbook, please visit http://www.havenrest.com/listings
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019
