Josephine "Jody" Rasmussen Josephine "Jody" Rasmussen left this world June 14th to join the love of her life Richard "Dick" Rasmussen. She missed him so these last 2 years. Jody was born in Duluth, MN in 1929 to Michael & Josephine Scarcella, the youngest of 8 & just celebrated her 90th birthday on June 6. Her & Dick were married for just shy of 60 years when he passed. They were always together, holding hands to the end. They loved family, friends & their retirement years traveling to Yuma, AZ. They were known as the "kids" in the neighborhood there, always organizing game nights & dinners out or potlucks & they did the same in the Gig Harbor neighborhood they lived in. Jody was a master cookie/dessert maker & always had something yummy for visitors. She loved to sew & made beautiful quilts & bags to donate to the women's shelter. She never missed sending a card for birthdays or anniversaries of family & friends. Jody is survived by her son Robert "Bob" (Karen) Rasmussen, daughter Graceann (Ernie Melvin) Rasmussen & daughter Robin (Roy) Ward. Grandkids Jessica (Nate) Zaslow, Rob (Melissa Moss) Rasmussen, Katrina (Adam) Schultz & Ashlee (John) Vangeelkerken. Six great grandchildren Caden & Henry Zaslow, Landon & Gavin Schultz & Colton & Caleb Vangeelkerken who was just born on Jody's 90th birthday. Also 1 sister, Katherine Abendroth & numerous nieces & nephews. We would like to extend a special thank you to Franciscan Health Care hospice team & to Sunny Hartman Soss for the loving care she gave to our mom. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to the Franciscan Foundation P O Box 1502 Tacoma, WA 98401-1502. Please join us for a celebration of her life on July 9 at 3702 Hunt St. NW. #14 Gig Harbor from 4 until 6. There is also an online guestbook, please visit http://www.havenrest.com/listings

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019