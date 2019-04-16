Joshua Thomas Bailey Feb. 8, 1942 - April 15, 2018 On February, 8th 1942, a baby boy was born to Joshua and Francis Bailey of Wachapreque, Virginia - Joshua Thomas Bailey. The second of five children, Thomas loved, learned and laughed as he grew up in Philadelphia with his siblings Juanita, Kenny, Shirley and Derick - until graduating from Overbrook High School. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Thomas utilized his masterful relationship building skills, business genius and sheer will power to start, run and grow several successful business ventures, including a formidable dental laboratory and commercial real estate consulting practice. Thomas' journey included raising his two children, Troy and Monika, with his then wife Lola and weaving a tapestry of community relationships and friendships which live on to this day. In recent years you could find Thomas at the Grand Theater, spending time with his grandchildren, Troy Jr. and Lola, or enjoying Dimitriou's Jazz Alley with his sweetheart Jeanette. Yesterday we recognized the one year anniversary of saying farewell to one of our family's thought leaders and in the same breath, celebrated the timeless thoughts of our leader. To Thomas we say - "You are a winner - that is not just a statement, it is a reality - Stay positive my friend, your life made all the difference" His thoughts his legacy, continues through his: Mate of over 20 years: Jeanette Kors. Children: Troy Thomas Bailey & Monika Renee Majors. Grandchildren: Troy Thomas Bailey II & Lola Christine Majors

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary