Josiahh Southard Josiahh South, beloved brother, took his life on June 1st, 2019 in his home. We are all deeply saddened at the loss of this young man. He will be deeply missed by all. I am saddened that he could not see the worth and happiness of his life. He will be deeply missed and loved. All the memories will be held deep in our hearts. He is survived by his three sisters, his mom and dad, cousins, aunts and uncles. Please always remember to check on loved ones no matter if they seem happy.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 27, 2019
