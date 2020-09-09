1/
Joyce Beal Joyce Beal passed away peacefully on August 25th at the age of 92. Joyce was born on March 8, 1928 in Morrin, Alberta, Canada to Noel and Mary Fearnehough. Raised on a farm, she was the second of four children. In 1950 Joyce married Nelson Beal. They moved to Mt. Vernon, Wa. until 1965. The family then relocated to Edgewood. Joyce was a homemaker who worked part-time while raising three children. She loved and enjoyed her family, friendships, crafting. quilting, and reading. She was an active member for many, many years at Mt. View Lutheran Church enjoying fellowship, bible studies, and helping with the food bank. Joyce was preceded in death by husband Nelson, son Ken, sisters Dede and Lynnette, and brother Peter. She is survived by daughter-in-law Sheila Beal, daughter Michelle O'Day (Pat), son Mike (Lori), 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Joyce was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Remembrances can be made in her name to the Memorial Fund/Endowment Fund of Mt. View Lutheran Church.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 9, 2020.
