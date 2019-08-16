|
Joyce Clancy Joyce Beverly Nelson Clancy was born December 24, 1931 in Tacoma WA to Franz and Minnie Nelson. She was the youngest of their eleven children and was the 1932 New Year's baby. Joyce attended Waller Road Elementary and graduated from Puyallup High School. In October of 1950, she married George Franklin Clancy. They were married for 67 years until George's death in November of 2017. Joyce worked for Boeing in Flight Test for many years and then for the Tacoma News Tribune, where she retired. George and Joyce enjoyed traveling around the U.S. in their motorhome and vacationing in Mexico and Hawaii. They also spent many wonderful days backpacking on the Olympia Peninsula. Joyce passed away on August 6, 2019 in her home with her family at her side. Joyce is survived by her four children, Joyce Lowery, Charlotte (Clark) Helle, Michael (Nina) Clancy, and Diane (Darren) Johnson. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Nichelle Potter, Chanda (Blake) Raney, Dawn (Jim) Clagett, Jed (Keri) Helle, Jennifer Helle, Katie Lowery, Kevin Clancy, and Karen Clancy, her great-grandchildren, Jordan (Matt) Martinson, Tessa Forman, Dylan Forman, Trinity Bower, Taylor Raney, Luke Bower, Landen Raney, Joel Helle, Alder Raney, and Jackson Helle, and her great-great grandchildren, Penelope Lorenz and Sawyer Hernandez. Joyce is also survived by her sisters, Mary Ellen Harbin and Charlotte (Robert) Wildes. Our family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by First Choice In-Home Care (Hanna and Joti) which allowed Mom to stay in her home. We are also thankful for Multi-Care Hospice for all the services and gracious people that helped make Mom's last year peaceful and safe. A private family memorial gathering will be held at the end of August.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2019