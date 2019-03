Joyce Elaine Hansen 1928-2019 Elaine Hansen, age 90, died Feb. 18, 2019 in Tacoma, WA, her home for 58 years. Born in Golva, ND, Joyce "Elaine" Hanson was the second daughter of Otto & Florence Hanson. Elaine is predeceased by her parents, brothers Richard & John & sister Louise. In 1946 Elaine graduated from Beach HS & entered Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. There she met husband, Raymond Hansen, a WWII Vet & son of a Lutheran Pastor. In 1949 Elaine completed a 2 yr internship in Minot, ND for a Medical Lab Technician license. In 1950, Elaine & Ray married in Beach, ND & started a family. In 1961, Ray accepted a teaching position in Tacoma, WA, moving the family west. In 1964 Elaine began a career as a Medical Lab Technician in the office of Dr. Roy Virak, & then followed Virak in 1978 to join the staff of Tacoma Family Medicine, a residency program for physicians. She retired in 1985. Elaine loved training residents in Medical Lab fundamentals & enjoyed lifelong friendships with coworkers. Elaine & Ray spent their golden years devoted to family & their church since 1961, St. Mark's Lutheran Church by the Narrows. In 2010, after 59 years together, Ray died & Elaine moved to Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community. Among her passions and gifts were hospitality, gardening, sewing, crafting, & playing the organ. Elaine is survived by 5 children: Linda Johnson Bonomi (Angelo), Steve Hansen, James Hansen (Lila), Lori Schrumpf (James), & Joel Hansen; 5 grandkids; Erin Johnson, Cary Johnson (Agustina), Jacob Hansen (Ally), Corbin Schrumpf & Tanner Schrumpf; 2 great grandkids Ryker Hansen & Amelia Hansen. In lieu of flowers, consider honoring Elaine with gifts to St. Mark's LC at 6730 N 17th St, Tacoma 98406 or Tacoma Lutheran Home, 1301 N Highland Pkwy, Tacoma 98406. A memorial service will be held for Elaine, March 09 at St. Mark's LC at 2:00 pm. Visit www.edline-yahn.com.

