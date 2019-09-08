|
Joyce Gago Joyce Y. (Bjelland) Gago of Oakbrook passed away August 28, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 15, 1929 to Jonas and LaVerna Bjelland in Tacoma, Wa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, David Gago. She is survived by their daughters, Carrie Gago, Jamie Gago and Jodi (Chris) Merrywell and son Darin (Marcy) Gago; grandchildren David and Hailey Gago, Alex and Katie Merrywell, and her sister Gloria (Bjelland) Hill. Joyce graduated from Lincoln High School (1948). She met and married the love of her life, David- just before he left to serve in the U.S Army. They spent their lives together raising their children, traveling and enjoying time with family and friends. They enjoyed many winters in Palm Desert where they loved to golf. Joyce loved to garden her vegetables always thrived, and her baskets were always full of beautiful flowers. She loved cooking and welcomed allinto her home to enjoy! Joyce was a sweet, kind, loving and caring person. She was a proper lady and she never said an unkind word about anyone. She will be missed by all. Condolences may be shared atwww.mountainview.com. A private family memorial will be held to celebrate her life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carol Milgard Breast Cancer Center and/or the South Sound Care Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019