Joyce Jones Wolf Our dear Joyce was born June 4th, 1930 in Ogden, Utah and passed August 14th, 2020 in Tacoma. She had a wonderful 90 year life with family and friends. Joyce outlived her beloved 5 siblings and is survived by Sue Vincent, her lifelong companion, Kena Gaither her goddaughter, niece Lynn Jones Marzano and Jim her husband, their children Josh and Jason. Nieces Penny, Heidi, Nancy, Susie and nephew Michael Jones and all their families. She adored many dear friends who were like family to her, and her to them. Joyce was very close to her mother Bertha, and brother Gary, always loyal to them. She loved being a Tacoma girl; graduated from Stadium High School and then joined the US Army which transitioned into serving as a Civil Servant, encompassing an award winning 35 year career. In school and then for many adult years Joyce was an athlete, an avid sports enthusiast and played golf and softball. She went on to be a very accomplished coach leading her exceptional teams to league championships, regional and national tournaments. Coaching softball was her passion, and her love for her players. She coached them formidably through their seasons, travels and high level competition. They were the original "League of Their Own", such outstanding players, famous in our Tacoma area. They had a great time which created special memories and lifetime friendships. Joyce was full of life, fun loving and witty, loved her many dogs, was up for adventures traveling, camping, sports events, touring, and all the while laughing and having fun with her friends. A great listener and conversationalist, one you could go to for support. Joyce was our treasured family member and friend to all. She will be missed but not forgotten.



