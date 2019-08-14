|
Joyce Latoof Wild "Lady Luck" Joyce Latoof Wild 82 Years old, gained her heavenly wings July 10, 2019. She was born to Najie & Nellie Latoof of Trenton New Jersey Oct. 23, 1936 where she was a long time resident until she met her husband Richard @ the NCO Club where she was singing. Their love blossomed. They married at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, NJ. Moved to Tacoma WA where Richard's family was living. She spent the majority of her 30+ year career @ Tacoma Housing Authority as a Housing Inspector. Joyce loved spending time w/ her family, going to the mountains & putting her feet in the sand at the beach just as she used to do on the Jersey Shores. She coached softball & helped in many community events. She taught her family so many things, but she did not teach us how to live without her. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 24th, 2-5pm @ 2305 E. 91st. St Tacoma WA. Surviving are her husband Richard, sister Thelma Moritz, Daughters Susan Hawkins (Michael), Diana (Rickey Owens) Sons Richard Jr. & Nicholas. Many great, great grand & great, great, grand children! We will truly miss our matriarch!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 14, 2019