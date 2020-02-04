|
Joyce M Fields Joyce M Fields, 93, surrounded by family, was received into the arms of Jesus her Lord and Savior on January 25, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. Joyce was born June 25, 1926 to Felix and Lizzy Beth (Short) Marshall in Utica, Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband (Maxie Sr.), her daughters Melissa (Mark) Dawkins, and Barbara Fields. She is survived by her loving children Philip, Sharon Gilmore (Larry), Maxie Jr (Stella), Patricia, and Michael (Anne), 16 grandchildren, and 27 (soon to be 29) great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on February 4, 2020 @ 1:00 pm in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood WA 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood WA 98499.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 4, 2020