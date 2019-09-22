|
Joyce M. Karnes Joyce M. Karnes was born at home in Big Timber, Montana on November 25, 1946 to Joe and Gertrude Vander Voort. She passed away at home in Enumclaw, Washington on September 12, 2019 with her family close by. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Harold and James Vander Voort. She is survived by her husband Larry Karnes of 46 years; brother, David Vander Voort (Inga); three sons, William Lake, Robert Lake (Dawn), and Brian Karnes (Kristin); step-children, Cheri Rehon (John), Valerie Secrist (Rick), Michael Karnes (Michele), and Matthew Karnes (Lori); 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Joyce was an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice or Moose Charities. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Enumclaw Moose Lodge.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019