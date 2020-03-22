|
Joyce Suzanne McKee 12/6/1937-3/17/2020 Our mom was blessed to have her family surrounding her on her last days here on Earth. She is now wrapped in the loving arms of our Lord and happy to be with her husband. Suzanne and Dick are smiling and once again in each other's arms where they belong. She will truly be missed by all of her family and friends. Suzanne is survived by daughter Cheryl (Phillip) Morris; son Thomas (Carolyn) McKee; grandchildren Megan (Eric) Tate, Gage Young, Ashley (Alex) Dean, Gavin Young, Grace & Grayson McKee; great-grandson Theo Dean; sister Ellen Horvath; nieces Lindsey (Chris) and Eloise Miko and Lauren (Michael) and Leona Clem; sister-in-law Judith Ralston; as well as so many close friends. To protect the health of our friends and extended families, private Graveside services will be held at Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor, WA. A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at a later date. Our family would like to express our love and eternal gratitude to Cheryl & Phil for taking such loving care of Suzanne and the rest of us. Arrangements by Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 253-272-1414. Please sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020