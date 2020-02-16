|
Juanita M. Elder In loving memory of Nita (Foster) Elder, it is with great sadness that her family announces her unexpected passing on January 11, 2020. Nita was born July 18, 1932 in Denver, Colorado, graduated from Sumner High School and lived her entire life in the Puyallup Valley. Many in the community knew her from her days working at Daffodil Bowl and Puyallup Valley Bank. She was a devoted Mom and Grandmother; she loved life, her garden and her Seattle Mariners. She will be missed by all who knew her. Nita is survived by her daughters Cindy (Jensen) Wells and Candy (Jensen) Gaiser, her brother Everett Foster, her 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020