Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Elder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita M. Elder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita M. Elder Obituary
Juanita M. Elder In loving memory of Nita (Foster) Elder, it is with great sadness that her family announces her unexpected passing on January 11, 2020. Nita was born July 18, 1932 in Denver, Colorado, graduated from Sumner High School and lived her entire life in the Puyallup Valley. Many in the community knew her from her days working at Daffodil Bowl and Puyallup Valley Bank. She was a devoted Mom and Grandmother; she loved life, her garden and her Seattle Mariners. She will be missed by all who knew her. Nita is survived by her daughters Cindy (Jensen) Wells and Candy (Jensen) Gaiser, her brother Everett Foster, her 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -