Jud C. Bordman Jud C. Bordman 72, passed away April 26, 2019, due to complications from heart surgery in AZ. Jud was born in Texas in 1946. He grew up in Lakewood, graduating from Lakes High School in 1965. Jud served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. In 1977, Jud married the Love of his Life, Mary. They had 42 wonderful years together playing golf, avid Seahawk fans and entertaining family and friends with good food and new wine finds. They started Pacific Painters Inc. and worked together for 37 years. Jud is survived by his devoted wife, Mary; Kids, Bryan T., Jen (Jim), Jud Jr. (Kelly); grandkids, Ally, and Anthony. Jud will live in the hearts of his family and friends forever. There will be a private memorial held this summer.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019