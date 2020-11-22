Judith Anderson Finstuen

January 1, 2015 - November 16, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Judy,s chains were broken and she was set free from her physical conditions as she joined her Savior in heaven on November 16, 2020. She was born January 15, 1941, in Tacoma, Washington, to Helge and Erna Anderson.

Judy was educated in Tacoma schools where she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. she-was active in the music department, where she-really enjoyed being a percussionist. Upon graduation she attended Washington State University for one year. She completed her education degree at University of Puget

She taught 4th grade in Tacoma schools for 30 years, most of that time at Downing Elementary. She loved to read and learn, and she passed that on that love to her students.

Retiring in 1993, she was able to pursue her love of travel. She and her husband Dick traveled to Europe many times, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and places in the United States. Judy loved to sew, crochet, read, and work crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dick, older sister Diane Wenke (Bill), and younger sister Vicki Graham (Bruce). She was especially fond of her nephew Keith Tribou.

Judy was a faithful member of Life Center Church in Tacoma for over 40 years. She was active in women's groups and seldom missed a Sunday service. She will be missed by many.

No service is planned at this time because of the CoVid pandemic.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store