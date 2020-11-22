1/1
Judith Anderson Finstuen
1941 - 2020
Judith Anderson Finstuen
January 1, 2015 - November 16, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Judy,s chains were broken and she was set free from her physical conditions as she joined her Savior in heaven on November 16, 2020. She was born January 15, 1941, in Tacoma, Washington, to Helge and Erna Anderson.
Judy was educated in Tacoma schools where she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. she-was active in the music department, where she-really enjoyed being a percussionist. Upon graduation she attended Washington State University for one year. She completed her education degree at University of Puget
She taught 4th grade in Tacoma schools for 30 years, most of that time at Downing Elementary. She loved to read and learn, and she passed that on that love to her students.
Retiring in 1993, she was able to pursue her love of travel. She and her husband Dick traveled to Europe many times, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and places in the United States. Judy loved to sew, crochet, read, and work crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dick, older sister Diane Wenke (Bill), and younger sister Vicki Graham (Bruce). She was especially fond of her nephew Keith Tribou.
Judy was a faithful member of Life Center Church in Tacoma for over 40 years. She was active in women's groups and seldom missed a Sunday service. She will be missed by many.
No service is planned at this time because of the CoVid pandemic.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Judy and I met 3 decades ago in Tahoma Audubon's birding class, and she became my first friend in the area. We had many good times learning the birds and enjoying nature, plus sharing our joy in our pet cats.
Diane Yorgason-Quinn
Friend
