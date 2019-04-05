Judith Anne Carlson Ms. Judith Anne Carlson (n‚e Mason) died peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Bellevue, Washington at the age of 75. Judith is survived by her relatives, son Jeff Carlson and daughter-in-law Lindsey of Spokane, WA; daughter Sarah Hansen (n‚e Carlson), son-in-law Eric and grandsons Matthew and Zachary of Mercer Island, WA; sister Susan Ellerbrook and brother-in-law Randy of Portland, OR; brother Michael Mason and sister-in-law Teresa of Portland, OR; sister Katherine Mason of Portland, OR; and nephews Mark Ellerbrook of Seattle, WA and Jon Ellerbrook of Portland, OR and their families;. She is preceded in death by her mom Elizabeth Sprint of Wilsonville, OR and Lloyd Mason of Salem, OR. Judith was born on December 30, 1943 in Salem, Oregon to Elizabeth and Lloyd Mason. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Puget Sound in 1966. She later returned to the University of Puget Sound to receive her Master's degree in Education in 1987. She pursued a career as a school librarian and administrator. She finished her career at Curtis Senior High School in University Place, Washington. A small family service will be held to celebrate Judy's life later this year. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Judith's name to the National .

