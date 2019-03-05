|
Judith Anne Reano Judith Anne Reano passed away on February 18, 2019. Judy was born in Seattle to Harold and Gladys Billings on July 16, 1944. She was a faithful wife of 54 years, a mother, grandmother, and award winning quilter. Judy grew up in the Boulevard Park neighborhood of Seattle, then raised her own family in Bonney Lake. She loved Goodwill shopping and winning blue ribbons for quilting at the Puyallup Fair. Judy is survived by her husband Frank Reano, her children Deb Llewellyn, Derek Reano and Doran Reano, her grandchildren Ben, Abel, Bizayehu, Genet, Dylan, and Drew, and her sister Barbara Billings. A memorial service will be held on Fri., March 8 at 2pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Tacoma. 1615 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 5, 2019