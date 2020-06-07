Judith Clark
Judith Clark Judy Clark, 67, of Fircrest passed away peacefully May 26, 2020. Born in Denver, Colorado August 19, 1952 to Roscoe Walker Jr. and Ann Dezer Walker. Judy leaves behind her loving husband Ray, Her beautiful children Katharine (husband Nicolas) and Alexander; her siblings Buzz (wife Kathy), Stephen (wife Donna), and Nancy (husband Greg). Judy graduated high school from Colorado Springs School and went on to receive her BA in Communications from the University of Puget Sound. She often reminisced that the years she worked in television broadcasting production were the most fun. Judy devoted her life to her family, the appreciation of nature and wild life (especially birds), and the advocacy for people struggling with kidney disease. Judy served on the patient affairs committee for the Northwest Renal Network and the United Network of Organ Sharing. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to the American Kidney Fund or Mt. Tahoma Audubon. A celebration of life service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home in the Aspen Chapel in Lakewood, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com. If you would like to attend the memorial service, please rsvp to judithwalkerclark.memorial@gmail.com and provide names and contact information so we can keep everyone updated regarding Covid-19 gathering requirements. A virtual streaming service will be available for those that cannot attend.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
