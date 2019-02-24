Judith "Judy" June Fuchs Wootan 1/18/1946 2/10/2019 Judy went to heaven peacefully on February 10th, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born to Herman and June, one of 8 children, on January 18, 1946, and grew up in Tacoma's South End. She played in Alling Park, attended Saint Ann's Catholic School and graduated from Aquinas Academy in 1964. After a brief career as a medical transcriptionist, Judy began the journey of raising her family. She was a loving wife to Mike, sweet, devoted and gentle mother to Jim and Monica, and wonderful grandma to Josie and Michael. Judy loved her family and was full of joy at family gatherings big and small. She treasured her friends, the lifelong ones from the South End and those with whom she shared the deep bond of raising a special child. Judy was a most cherished friend to Monica. She'll be deeply missed. Judy loved to spend time in her yard and flowerbeds, enjoy dinner and cocktail out with Mike, Friday mornings at Starbucks with her sisters, and hunt for collectibles at estate sales. She was an expert eBay seller and she loved to share her treasures and her sweetness with the world this way. Judy joins her parents, sisters Suzanne and Marilyn, brother Herman and niece Cathy in heaven. She'll be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years Mike, son Jim, daughter and son-in-law Monica and Josh Le Jeune, grandchildren Josie and Michael Le Jeune, sisters Pamela, Mary, Gretchen, Heidi and Rosanda, her brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. We'd like to acknowledge with heartfelt gratitude the expert and compassionate care Judy received over the past six months, both at St. Joseph Medical Center and at home with caregivers Jesse and Mary. In lieu of flowers or donations, condolences and memories can be shared at gaffneyfuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be held at Gaffney Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at 3pm. All are welcome to come and celebrate Judy's life. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

