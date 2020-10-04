Judith Larsen

March 5, 1959 - September 27, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Judith Arlene Larsen, 61, of Tacoma, WA passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020. Judy was born March 5, 1959 in Pullman, WA, to John (Jack) and Maureen Larsen. Most of her childhood was spent growing up in GIg Harbor, WA where she graduated from Peninsula High School in 1977. Returning to her birthplace, Judy graduated from Washington State University in 1981. Go Cougs!

After graduation from college, Judy followed her Father's footsteps and started a career at Weyerhaeuser. However, it quickly became apparent that sitting behind a desk was not her strong suit. She then went into convention sales at the newly opened Sheraton in downtown Tacoma. From there, she found her calling and really enjoyed the fast pace, wheeling and dealings of a career in outside sales. She held district and regional manager positions with 3M in Washington and California, before retiring with health issues in 1997 to Tacoma.

Judy's favorite hobby was being social. She loved spending time with family and friends. She spent her summer days boating and water skiing on Wollochet Bay and her winter days snow skiing at local resorts. She also loved to bowl, golf and play softball. And, when her parents weren't looking, she enjoyed sneaking away with her grandfathers to learn a few tips about playing poker and craps. They also spent time at the horse races where the odds were very good for Judy because her grandpa would fund the bets and Judy would collect the winnings.

Judy is survived by her loving, long-time companion Marcel (Mark) Fagnant, parents John (Jack) and Maureen, brother John (Mary) Larsen, sister Kim (Tom) Titus, niece Bridgette (Darryl) Paulo, nephews Christopher Larsen and Matthew Titus, and her aunts, uncles and cousins in the Larsen, Falter, Tilley and Teter families.

Due to COVID 19, there are no plans scheduled for a Celebration of Life at this time.





