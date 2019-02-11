Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Harborview Fellowship
4819 Hunt Street NW
Gig Harbor, WA
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
4425 Burnham Drive
Gig Harbor, WA
Judith Rose Barber September 13,1943 - December 27, 2018 Judy passed away on December 27, 2018 at Tacoma General Hospiital. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Robert, her daughters Kelly Arndt( Mike), Katrina , and Kari. Her sisters Karen Murray( Bob), and Marilyn Steele. She had 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Please join us in celebrating Judy's life on February 16, 2019 at 11:00 , at Harborview Fellowship, 4819 Hunt Street NW, Gig Harbor, Wa. There will be a reception following the service at 12:30 Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4425 Burnham Dr, Gig Harbor , Wa
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 11, 2019
