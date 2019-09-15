|
Judith Schliewe Judith "Judy" Joy Schliewe, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 2, 2019 at GenCare Lifestyle at Steel Lake in Federal Way, WA. She passed after a long and difficult battle with Dementia. Judy was born on December 16, 1939 and raised in Tacoma. After graduating from Stadium High School, Judy worked at Sears where she met her husband, Stephen R. Schliewe. Later in years, she was a homemaker, mother, and realtor for Century 21. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen R. Schliewe. She is survived by her son, Michael(Cyndi) Schliewe; daughters, Stephanie(Timothy) Gallagher and Suzanne(Ty) Sawchin; and her three grandchildren, Stephen and Vincent Schliewe and Christine Gallagher. At Judy's request, she will be cremated and laid to rest next to her husband Stephen at New Tacoma Cemetery. Also, at Judy's request, there will be no services. She will be greatly missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019