Judith Smith

February 24, 1964 - October 26, 2020

Spanaway, Washington - Judye was born February 24, 1964 in Selma, Alabama. The family moved to Tacoma in 1967. Judye attended grade school and Wilson High School in Tacoma. She graduated from University of Washington, Tacoma in 2002. She went to work for US Postal service in 2007 following in her Dad's footsteps.

Judye loved photography and has thousands of pictures. She was the family historian who captured all family gatherings. Judye enjoyed traveling with family and most recently taking a dream vacation in Tampa with her sister.

Judye knew how to pamper herself. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and co-workers. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she would have her tree up by Thanksgiving.

All services will be at Mountain View Funeral Home. Viewing on 11/4 from 10am to 4pm. Funeral Services on 11/5 at 11am with burial to follow.





