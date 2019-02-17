Judy (Sommer) Carlisle August 4th 1943 - February 12th 2019 Judy was born in Tacoma to Harold and Frieda Sommer, who along with her daughters Kirstine Godfrey, Jennifer Bernhoft and her grandson Mark Hayes preceded her in death and are welcoming her at the flower gardens of our Lord. Judy is survived by her husband, of 16 wonderful, joy-filled, loving and compassionate years, Rick Carlisle. Judy is also survived by her sister Sandy Reynoldson (Jon) and her niece and nephews Lori, Jon Jr., and Mike, who she loved and cherished. Judy is survived by her children Brian (Trisha), Kimberly, and Jeremy Bernhoft; her grandchildren Danny Hayes (Marjorie), Justin Bernhoft (Nikita), Kyle Bernhoft (Kati), Chantal DeMyers (Marcus) and Bryanna Bernhoft. Judy loved her children and grandchildren with every fiber of her being and spoke of how proud she was of all of them often to anyone who would listen. Judy was also blessed with 9 great-grandchildren Bailey, Amarianna, Zaydin, Azariah, Evan, Alijah, Keegan, Easton and lil miss Paizlee. Her laughter and humor will surely be missed by all, but it will be her love for family and her fierce independent spirit that will be her legacy for all to follow. She is already planning a picnic with Grandpa, Grandma, Chris, Jennifer and Mark in heaven. A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2:00pm at Central Lutheran Church.

