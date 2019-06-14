Judy Lynn Bowman March 15, 1951 June 8, 2019 Judy passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2019 after a long battle with Cholangio Carconoma Cancer. Judy was born on March 15, 1951 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, Washington to the proud parents of Marvin and Hellen Mullen. Judy was raised in North Tacoma, attending and graduating from Wilson High School class of 1969. Judy, for the most part, lived in the north end of Tacoma her entire life. Judy had a career of over 25 years in the medical insurance field. During that time, she befriended many people and some, to this day, still have bi-weekly lunches at Harbor Lights. That was Judy's favorite day. Pierce County Medical was her favorite place to work. She finished her career as an Executive Account Manager for large Groups, at Regence Blue Shield. Judy retired June 16, 2006 and loved living the easy life. Judy's first love and commitment was to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. She loved the holidays and providing the menu and venue for all of them. Judy really enjoyed her weekly bowling at Tower Lanes and daily water aerobics at the WMCA, where she met and had many friends. Her true passion was the love of animals. She loved having and spoiling her dogs, especially "Jimmy the Poodle." Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Hellen Mullen and sister, Genny Smith (Ron). Judy is survived by her husband, Bob Bowman; daughters, Holly Lindsey (Michael) and Heather Stamper (Keith); son, Mathew Sorg; sister, Barbra Kaphammer (Pat); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was the rock to the entire family and will be greatly missed. She now rests in peace with those gone before her in the loving arms of Jesus Christ our Lord. A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1315 North Stevens St. Tacoma, WA 98406 at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Collar of Hope, P.O. Box 518, Olalla, WA 98359-0518. Collar of Hope is an all-volunteer Animal Rescue.

