Judy Tudor March 30, 1959 - Sept. 28, 2019 Judy Tudor (Whitley) was born March 30, 1959, and she left our world too soon on September 28, 2019. She was a caring, beautiful, hard-working, and creative woman. She was able to retire several years before her death. She spent her time gardening and creating artwork out of her prized collection of shells and beach treasures. Judy was married to her husband, Dan, for 35 years. Judy was known for being a good listener. She had a lovely smile and a captivating laugh that those dear to her heard often. She cared deeply for her husband and her family. She loved animals and had many dogs throughout her lifetime. Judy had an adventurous streak. She loved to go for Harley rides with Dan. They were able to travel to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally several times and loved sharing their stories about those trips. She also loved and had great memories of hiking and backpacking with her husband and stepdaughters. Judy grew up in Puyallup. She lived in Eatonville. She was preceded in death by her husband; her father, Edward; and her brother, Jim. She is survived by her mother, Barbara; sisters Carrie and Diana; and stepdaughters Sara and Lynne. Judy is very loved and will be missed by those who knew her.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019