|
|
Judy Vasconcelos Judy Vasconcelos was a force of nature." That's what people said about her Judy grew up on Long Island, in New York. In the 70s, while she was on a trip to Europe she met the love of her life, George "Jay" Vasconcelos. They were married in 1973. She moved to Gig Harbor in 1980. She helped to found the Tacoma Children's Museum, starting with a modest display of a hula hoop bubble maker and a donated dentist chair. She also was instrumental in getting Gig Harbor's first skateboard park created. She was a fierce advocate for her family and her community. She was a successful Real Estate Agent for more than 37 years. In her retirement, she and Jay saw the world together. In 2009 she was diagnosed with cancer. She fought the disease with optimism. In spite of the toll cancer and kidney failure took on her body She beat the odds, and outlived all expectations. She went home Nov. 5. She leaves behind two children, Jaime and Jason, and two grandsons, Gibson and Aiden. She also leaves a huge hole in our hearts and in this world. Her service will be held, Sunday, Nov. 17 at Haven of Rest at 1:30. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 2:30 at the Gig Harbor Yacht Club.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 14, 2019