More Obituaries for Julia Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Evelyn (Schaefer) Christensen

Julia Evelyn (Schaefer) Christensen Obituary
Julia Evelyn (Schaefer) Christensen Julia Christensen, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior April 13, 2019 in Port Orchard, WA. Julia was born February 21, 1925 to Jacob & Catherine Schaefer in Walla Walla. She graduated from Walla Walla High School, graduated from Eastern Washington College. She married Don Christensen of St. John, WA September 1946. She taught school in Waitsburg and then in Puyallup, specializing in reading. She had and is survived by six children: David (Linda), Jim (Sara), Kurt (Omma), Merrie (Shawn), Terrie (Jim), Peter (Paula), 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Mildred. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019
