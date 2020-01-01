|
Julia Gustafson Julia Elizabeth Eileen Gustafson (Ruediger) passed away peacefully at home on December 20, 2019. She had been battling cancer since 2017. There will be a funeral on January 4th at 1pm at First Christian Church of Sumner the address is 432 Wood Ave Sumner, WA 98390. Following the funeral there will be a Celebration of Life at Station House 726 the address is 427 N Meridian Puyallup, Wa 98371. Please see full obituary at hillfhpuyallup.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 1, 2020