More Obituaries for Julian Smith
Julian Charles Smith

Julian Charles Smith Obituary
Julian Charles Smith Julian Charles Smith died July 28, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. He was born July 10, 1969 to Helene (Kincaid) Smith and Terry Lee Smith in Puyallup, Wash. He was a maintenance supervisor, journeyman electrician, and construction worker. He is survived by son, Spencer Gates Smith, daughter, Riley Lorraine Smith, twin brother, Damian Donald Smith of Olympia; mother, Helene Adams; stepfather, Robert Adams; and loving extended family. A celebration of Julian's life will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Huber's Gasthaus in Olympia. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2019
