Juliann Wert Norris Juliann Wert Norris died February 1st, 2019. After a long heroic battle with cancer. Juli was preceded in death by father Joseph Wert. Juli was born in Vancouver, Washington on September 17th, 1963. Juli joined the loving family of Joseph and Barbara Wert, and her siblings Joe, Larry, Maureen, and Kathy. Juli graduated from Fort Vancouver high school and headed to Bellingham to attend and graduate from Western Washington University. Juli had great success in various vocations including cooking at her beloved Camp Gallagher, police dispatcher, bookkeeping at Metropolitan Market, and English editor. Culminating in co-owning Chi-Chack LLC with friend and business partner Tanja Stack. Juli met beloved husband Tom working at Husky Stadium. After a couple years of courtship and the introduction to a large Italian family, Tom and Juli married. Later, their children Jack and Hannah were born. The tenacity of Juli's fight against cancer drew the love and admiration of all who knew her. We will always remember her smile, sense of humor, and wicked intelligence that shown through despite her physical struggle. The funeral will be held at St Patricks Church in Tacoma, Washington on February 28th at 11 A.M. Reception to follow in church basement.

