Julie Andersen Julie Andersen age 67 of Spanaway, WA passed away on August 22nd, 2020. Julie was born to Milton and Clara Stoecker and was raised on a farm in McLaughlin, SD. She graduated from McLaughlin High School in 1971. In the fall of 1972, Julie moved to Washington. She initially worked at Sea-Tac Airport. She later got into the banking business. In her latter years she worked for Larson Automotive Group. Julie enjoyed gardening, playing games, reading and loved having fun and laughter with family and friends. Julie is survived by her 2 sons, Sebastian (Symone Edwards) Cruz and Aaron (Erika Coonley) Andersen of WA, 2 granddaughters, Solene and Seraphine Cruz of WA, 1 sister, Jane (Jim) Nadeau of Florence, AZ, 2 brothers, Kim (Ruth) Stoecker and Kevin Stoecker of Mobridge, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



