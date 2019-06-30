Julie Zimmer Julie Ann Zimmer, 59, was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 26th, 2019, at the University of Washington Medical Center after a valiant fight against cancer. Julie was born on May 9, 1960 in Colfax, Washington, to C.F. (Fritz) and Arlene Zimmer. She grew up on the farm near LaCrosse, WA. Julie attended Washington State University after graduating from LaCrosse High School. After college she spent several years in Spokane. Julie's years in Puyallup included work for Good Samaritan Hospital, participation in Toastmasters, and as a parishioner of the All Saints Catholic Church. Julie's mother spent her last years in an Alzheimer's care facility in Puyallup where Julie kept a watchful eye on her care. Julie was keen to striking up conversation with whoever would talk about the current sports season. Julie was a die-hard sports fan and enjoyed rooting for her favorite teams especially the Cougs and Zags. Her Catholic faith and church family at All Saints Parish meant the world to her. Julie was a dedicated volunteer, serving in multiple liturgical ministries, singing in the choir, and volunteering countless hours as part of the parish theatre ministry. She was a charter member of the Columbiettes and participant in other parish groups. Her generous heart and hands touched many within the community; her presence will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her Mother in 1995 and her Father in 2017. She is survived by five siblings, Steve (Patti) Zimmer, LaCrosse WA, Allan (Faye) Zimmer, Portland OR, Mike (Lorie) Zimmer, LaCrosse WA, Susan (Ed) Gelmetti, Milwaukie OR and Marc (Lynette) Zimmer, Moses Lake WA as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00pm Tuesday July 2, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, preceded by viewing and a rosary at 12 noon, and followed by a reception. There will be a graveside service in LaCrosse WA on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, UW Medical Center, , or any .

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019