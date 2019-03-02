June Broeckel June Ilene (Sather) Broeckel passed away peacefully on February 8th at Hearthside Manor in Univers-ity Place, WA after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 83 years old. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Al, her daughter Janet (Vince), and grandsons Landry and Brady; her son John (Camille); and her daughter Jo Ann (Brian), and grandchildren Lauren and Aiden; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends in the US and Norway. She will be greatly missed. June was born to John and Ida Sather on November 6, 1935 in Lacrosse, WA in her grandparent's farmhouse. She met Al while attending elementary school and they both graduated from Lacrosse HS in 1953. June attended Pacific Lutheran College from 1953-1957 and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education. In December 1956 of her senior year in college, Al and June were married at Selbu Lutheran Church in Lacrosse. She started by teaching 3rd grade in the DuPont-Ft Lewis SD and also taught at PLC and UW in their Departments of Education. The majority of her career, however, was spent in the Clover Park SD teaching Kindergarten at Tyee Park and Southgate Elementary Schools after she earned her Master's degree in Education from PLC. She taught half time for many years while she and Al were raising their young children then returned to work full time in 1977 for over twenty years before retiring. She immediately returned to teach in the retire-rehire program, supervised student teachers through City University, and worked as a substitute teacher prior to actually retiring in 2005 just before her first grandchild was born. We would like to thank the staff at Hearthside Manor for their care and love for June, especially during her final days. June's memorial service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 1 pm at Spanaway Lutheran Church (16001 A St S, Spanaway, WA 98387). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ( ).

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary