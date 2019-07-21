Home

June Charlotte Hayes

June Charlotte Hayes June Charlotte Hayes passed away on June 26, 2019, one hour before her 94th birthday. She was a person of amazing compassion and positive thinking. She never passed judgment and always had good things to say about everyone; everyone she met loved her without hesitation as she did them. "To know her was to love her." Her kindness will be missed by many. She is survived by her devoted nieces, Geraldine (Michael) and Trudy, a son, Michael, daughter, Vicki and a multitude of friends she has acquired over the years; too many to name but you know who you are and she loved each and every one of you. May she find peace and comfort in heaven, cooking with her beloved sister, Bea. Our hearts are sad and we will miss her forever.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019
