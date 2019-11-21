|
|
June Meacham June Loraine Yunker Meacham was born in 1925 in Santa Paula, CA. and passed away November 5, 2019 in Gig Harbor, WA. Her parents were Herbert and Margery Harbaugh Yunker. June grew up in Bishop, California, with her younger sister Edith Yunker (now Churchill), graduating from Bishop Union High School with honors. Her father worked for the State of California. June married Charles Harding Meacham, a high school friend, in Bishop California in 1946 after Chuck came home from serving in World War II. They had a unique two-week honeymoon. They rented a pack mule to hike the Wilderness and it became known as the "honeymoon mule." Week one was spent in the June Lake and Lake Tahoe area while week two was spent in the Ansel Adams Wilderness Area of California. They hiked through his childhood haunts as they began their new life together. Their union of 73 beautiful years produced two sons, Charles Paulsen Meacham and Bruce Herbert Meacham. June was a fulltime homemaker until the family moved to the Territory of Alaska in 1956 where she worked at Benjamin's Grocery as an accountant. With Alaska Statehood in 1959, the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where she worked as a school secretary during the school year and spent 3 summers commercial set-net salmon fishing in Bristol Bay with her two sons. They then moved to Juneau, Alaska, where June worked for Legislative Affairs. In 1969 June and Chuck, moved to Washington, DC for 2 years before moving back to Alaska and then on to Sequim, WA, and ultimately to Gig Harbor, WA. June was a voracious reader of novels, loved to garden, was an outdoor advocate, a hunter, and fisherwoman. She adored, and was adored by, her four grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. She was a constant helpmate, companion, and friend to her husband Chuck throughout their long life together. June was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. Everyone who knew her came away a better person because of the time they spent with her. In every way June was the Matriarch of her large and growing family. It is with inexpressible sorrow that they bid her farewell; but, it is sorrow tempered with hope as they know she is in a better place now and eventually their reunion will be sweet indeed. June is survived by her husband, Charles H. Meacham, sons Charles P. Meacham and Bruce H. Meacham, grandchildren Daniel R. Meacham, Ryan D. Meacham, Jerod P. Meacham, and Taiya M. Jones Meacham, great-grandsons Jackson M. Meacham, Iban J. Meacham, and Sydney M. Meacham, and her sister, Edith Yunker Churchill and family. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations in June's memory may be made to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 21, 2019