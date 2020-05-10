June Peterson June Marie Peterson passed away April 30, 2020 at Orchard Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tacoma, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband Manfred (Monty) O. Peterson. June was born June 10, 1930 in Tacoma, WA to Eva (Manteufel) and John P. Fors. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1948, June worked at Camp Roberts and in San Francisco, and as a stenographer at Weyerhaeuser in Tacoma. She married and had three children. When the marriage ended in divorce June raised her children as a single mother working as a stenographer for the Great Northern, Northern Pacific, and Burlington Northern Railroad in Tacoma and Seattle. June served on the Board of Directors for the BN West Credit Union, was past-President of the NP Vets, member of the BN Vets and the Retired Railroad Clerks groups. In 1967 June met and married Manfred (Monty) O. Peterson and an instant family was formed. Always surrounding themselves with family and friends, June and Monty enjoyed dancing, travel, bowling, sports, and spending time on Hartstene Island. After Monty passed away in 1991, June never slowed down and remained active with her family and her many friends. June is survived by her son Mark C. Peterson (Diana) of Denver, CO, daughter Carol L. Powell (Jerry) of Auburn, son Jay Peterson of University Place; grandchildren Jason Robertson (Stephanie) Stephanie Kincaid (Kevin), Lynne Peterson, Daniel Moe, Kyle Peterson (Megan), Brian Moe, Nolan Peterson, and Alexa Peterson; great-grandchildren Kyle Robertson, Sadie Robertson, Grace Kincaid, Emma Kincaid, Cassius Peterson, Elijah Peterson, and Olive Peterson; sisters Bonnie Chrey (Sig) and Paula McAvoy and niece Michelle Hartman (Darrin) and nephew TJ Marth.



