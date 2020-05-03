Justine E. (Lynn) Baldasare Born Oct 17,1964 to PFC E. Lewis and Mary Lynn (Hawkins) Ft. Campbell KY. Graduated Lakes High Tacoma WA 1982. Wed Guy Barnes, divorced. Worked at Ft Lewis but later moved her family to Illinois. She worked for Northrup-Grumman, met and wed Patsy Baldasare. They transferred to the Florida branch, residing in Palm Bay. Loved and respected by her friends co-workers and bosses as their Admin Asst. who supported her thru a skirmish of colon cancer. She lost the return battle April 8 2020. She loved to bowl, poker night with friends, cruises. Preceded in death by her father, she leaves behind a loving family, her husband Pat, children Dennis E. Barnes. Denise DeForge(Tyler), Shelby R. Meier, stepdaughters, Lisa and Lori, 6 grandchildren plus numerous nieces and nephews, also, caring and supportive friends and neighbors. Her family, Mary and Gary Pitcok, Diane Lynn Bridget Steigerwalt, and Ronda Lynn still reside in WA state. Memorial Svc pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store