Kara Dawn Rowland Kara "Dawn" Rowland, Beloved Wife, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, born June 19th, 1944; passed away peacefully on January 15th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by husband Paul Rowland and Son, Robert Smith. Dawn is survived by sons, Paul (Carrie) and Brett (Tami) , 7 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. Services will be held at Christ Community Church 8016 176 St. E., Puyallup, Wa on February 8th, 2020 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made in memorial to Dawn by visiting web address, http://www.virginiamasonfoundation.org/memorial-and-tribute-gifts
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 28, 2020