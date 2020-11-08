1/
Karen Babcock
October 21, 2020
Bellevue, Washington - It is with sadness we announce the passing of Karen Babcock, peacefully in her sleep while visiting Missouri. She is predeceased by her father, Don, and survived by her mother Kiyo along with cousins, many friends and her partner, Craig. Karen grew up in Lakewood, graduating from Clover Park High School. After working for software companies she moved on to editing books. Karen was fiercely independent, kind hearted, incredibly smart, had a keen sense of adventure and everyone who met her was touched by her presence. No service planned at this time. According to Karen's wishes, donations in her name may be made to MultiCare Good Samaritan Children's Therapy Unit, 407 14th Ave SE, Puyallup WA 98372


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.
