Karen Carlson June 5, 1940 - Oct. 7, 2019 Karen Nadine Korstad Attridge Carlson passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina; her father, Warren; her mother, Julia; her sister, Lynda; her niece Anna Korstad, and her second husband, David (Daver) Carlson. Karen will be missed by her son, Benjamin Keith Attridge of Park City, Utah, and her daughter, Lynda Sue (Mike) Burton of Gig Harbor, Washington. She is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren: Haley Nicole (Chris) Berglund, Hunter Michael (Amanda) Burton, Hanna Christine (Korey) Wasser, and Jack Danger Attridge. A memorial service will be held at Chapel Hill, 7700 Skansie Ave, Gig Harbor, on November 9, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 6, 2019
