Karen Credgington

Karen E. Credgington Karen E. Credgington, 77, passed away at her home in Tacoma on June 8, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Known for her quiet dignity, her grace as a hostess, and her cookies, Karen lived a life devoted to family, community, and education. Karen was born October 18, 1942 in Cherokee, IA, the daughter of Wilbert L. and Helen M. Reitz. The family moved to Carroll in 1944 where her father joined the Carroll Daily Times Herald as Managing Editor. She attended Carroll Community Schools, graduating in 1960, and completed a Bachelor's degree in sociology and religion at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, IA. While there, she met her future husband, Nicholas Credgington. Karen and Nicholas were united in marriage August 20, 1966 at the United Methodist Church in Carroll, IA. While her husband served in the United States Army, Karen accompanied him to Ft Benning, GA and to Fort Lewis, WA; making their home in Tacoma for thirty-three years before briefly moving to Virginia. In 2008 the couple retired back to Tacoma's North End. Karen volunteered for many charitable organizations throughout Tacoma, including chairing committees for the BASH (Building a Scholastic Heritage) Auction, Chairing the Parents Club and the Christmas Carnival at the Annie Wright School, and working for the Tacoma Women's Shelter and the Proctor Food Bank. In 1980, she was hired as the Annie Wright School's Director of House, a position in which she remained for twenty-two years. In addition to her responsibilities overseeing housekeeping and 7-day food service, Karen organized banquets and hosted special guests and dignitaries who visited Tacoma. Notable guests included former first lady, Barbara Bush, former Washington State Governor, Dixie Lee Ray, and South African human rights activist and Nobel Laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who remarked to Karen that she ran "the best five-star hotel I've ever stayed at!" Since returning to Tacoma, Karen continued her interest in the Annie Wright Schools, was an active member of Mason Methodist Church, and took great joy in participating in her exercise classes at the Franke Tobey Jones Wellness Center. Karen is survived by her husband Nicholas, daughter Kristen, son Alex, and five grandchildren. She will be remembered for her elegant banquets, compassionate heart, and profound love of education. In this spirit, Karen's family will establish a scholarship and memorial in her name. Contributions may be made at www.credgington.com or sent to Memorial, 1416 North Highland Street, Tacoma, WA, 98406.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 24, 2020.