Karen Esther (Robinson) Hasfjord August 12, 1944 - June 26, 2019 Karen Esther (Robinson) Hasfjord my wife for 53 years and 23 days passed into the loving arms of Jesus, early on June 26th. She was resting well, surrounded with family by her side when she took her final breath at 3:30 AM. It was her decision to stop treatment and choose her own time within the will of God. She had numerous complications after several surgeries and had been in the Madigan ICU for 44 days before making this decision. She was and is at peace as well as her immediate family. She graduated from Mt. Tacoma HS in 1962. She enjoyed a wonderful life full of memories, and many friends for whom she had a card for on all occasions. She loved to travel including RVing and 21 cruises. She enjoyed serving our Lord Jesus, and our friends in several church ministries. Born August 12, 1944, to Glenn and Esther Robinson and died at Madigan Army Medical Center on June 26th, 2019. She was a businesswoman and owned Bank Lock Service, which serviced many banks, vaults, safes, and bank equipment in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Larry Robinson. Karen is survived by Her loving husband Harold, daughter Jenni Stovall, son Glenn Hasfjord (Jennifer), brother Dennis Robinson, 8 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She requested a closed casket memorial service which will be on July 6th at 1:00 PM at Celebration Center Church in Puyallup, WA. A reception hosted by our women's ministry will follow.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019