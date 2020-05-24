Karen K. Rawson Karen was born January 3, 1948 to Lloyd and Beverlie Johnson. She was a 1966 graduate of White River High School and lived her entire life in Buckley. She passed away May 13 at her home with her beloved husband by her side. Karen married Gene Rawson in November 1967 and they had 52 good solid years together. She helped Gene with his business, Rawson Logging, and kept the books for 47 years. Together they had two children, Barry and Kayce. Karen dedicated many, many years, and countless hours to the Buckley Log Show. She helped it become the much-anticipated annual event that it is today. Karen enjoyed spending time with her friends and family whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Beverlie. She is survived by her husband, Gene; son, Barry (Tracy); daughter Kayce; grandchildren Tyler, Brittney, Chaise, Ally and longtime pal Nancy Resignalo "Res". She will be forever missed by all. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Marty Loomis, and Sara Thawsh for their loving care and support. They would also like to thank her nurses at Good Sam Hospital and MultiCare Hospice Team. Arrangements by Weeks' Funeral Home. Please sign the online guest book at www.weeksfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.